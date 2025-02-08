This Hacker News comment by GuB-42 intrigued me:

With ZWJ (Zero Width Joiner) sequences you could in theory encode an unlimited amount of data in a single emoji.

Is it really possible to encode arbitrary data in a single emoji?

tl;dr: yes, although I found an approach without ZWJ. In fact, you can encode data in any unicode character. This sentence has a hidden message󠅟󠅘󠄐󠅝󠅩󠄜󠄐󠅩󠅟󠅥󠄐󠅖󠅟󠅥󠅞󠅔󠄐󠅤󠅘󠅕󠄐󠅘󠅙󠅔󠅔󠅕󠅞󠄐󠅝󠅕󠅣󠅣󠅑󠅗󠅕󠄐󠅙󠅞󠄐󠅤󠅘󠅕󠄐󠅤󠅕󠅨󠅤󠄑. (Try pasting it into this decoder)

Some background

Unicode represents text as a sequence of codepoints, each of which is basically just a number that the Unicode Consortium has assigned meaning to. Usually, a specific codepoint is written as U+XXXX , where XXXX is a number represented as uppercase hexadecimal.

For simple latin-alphabet text, there is a one-to-one mapping between Unicode codepoints and characters that appear on-screen. For example, U+0067 represents the character g .

For other writing systems, some on-screen characters may be represented by multiple codepoints. The character की (in Devanagari script) is represented by a consecutive pairing of the codepoints U+0915 and U+0940 .

Variation selectors

Unicode designates 256 codepoints as “variation selectors”, named VS-1 to VS-256. These have no on-screen representation of their own, but are used to modify the presentation of the preceeding character.

Most unicode characters do not have variations associated with them. Since unicode is an evolving standard and aims to be future-compatible, variation selectors are supposed to be preserved during transformations, even if their meaning is not known by the code handling them. So the codepoint U+0067 (“g”) followed by U+FE01 (VS-2) renders as a lowercase “g”, exactly the same as U+0067 alone. But if you copy and paste it, the variation selector will tag along with it.

Since 256 is exactly enough variations to represent a single byte, this gives us a way to “hide” one byte of data in any other unicode codepoint.

As it turns out, the Unicode spec does not specifically say anything about sequences of multiple variation selectors, except to imply that they should be ignored during rendering.

See where I’m going with this?

We can concatenate a sequence of variation selectors together to represent any arbitrary byte string.

For example, let’s say we want to encode the data [0x68, 0x65, 0x6c, 0x6c, 0x6f] , which represents the text “hello”. We can do this by converting each byte into a corresponding variation selector, and then concatenating them together.

The variation selectors are broken into two ranges of codepoints: the original set of 16 at U+FE00 .. U+FE0F , and remaining 240 at U+E0100 .. U+E01EF (ranges inclusive).

To convert from a byte to a variation selector, we can do something like this Rust code:

fn byte_to_variation_selector (byte: u8 ) -> char { if byte < 16 { char::from_u32( 0xFE00 + byte as u32 ).unwrap() } else { char::from_u32( 0xE0100 + (byte - 16 ) as u32 ).unwrap() } }

To encode a series of bytes, we can concatenate a number of these variation selectors after a base character.

fn encode (base: char , bytes: & [ u8 ]) -> String { let mut result = String::new(); result.push(base); for byte in bytes { result.push(byte_to_variation_selector( * byte)); } result }

Then to encode the bytes [0x68, 0x65, 0x6c, 0x6c, 0x6f] , we can run:

fn main () { println ! ( "{}" , encode( '😊' , & [ 0x68 , 0x65 , 0x6c , 0x6c , 0x6f ])); }

Which outputs

😊󠅘󠅕󠅜󠅜󠅟

It just looks like a regular emoji, but try pasting it into the decoder.

If we instead use the debug formatter, we see what’s going on:

fn main () { println ! ( "{:?}" , encode( '😊' , & [ 0x68 , 0x65 , 0x6c , 0x6c , 0x6f ])); }

This prints:

"😊\u{e0158}\u{e0155}\u{e015c}\u{e015c}\u{e015f}"

This reveals the characters that were “hidden” in the original output.

Decoding

Decoding is similarly straightforward.

fn variation_selector_to_byte (variation_selector: char ) -> Option < u8 > { let variation_selector = variation_selector as u32 ; if ( 0xFE00 .. = 0xFE0F ).contains( & variation_selector) { Some((variation_selector - 0xFE00 ) as u8 ) } else if ( 0xE0100 .. = 0xE01EF ).contains( & variation_selector) { Some((variation_selector - 0xE0100 + 16 ) as u8 ) } else { None } } fn decode (variation_selectors: & str ) -> Vec < u8 > { let mut result = Vec::new(); for variation_selector in variation_selectors.chars() { if let Some(byte) = variation_selector_to_byte(variation_selector) { result.push(byte); } else if ! result.is_empty() { return result; } // note: we ignore non-variation selectors until we have // encountered the first one, as a way of skipping the "base // character". } result }

To use it:

use std:: str ::from_utf8; fn main () { let result = encode( '😊' , & [ 0x68 , 0x65 , 0x6c , 0x6c , 0x6f ]); println ! ( "{:?}" , from_utf8( & decode( & result)).unwrap()); // "hello" }

Note that the base character does not need to be an emoji – the treatment of variation selectors is the same with regular characters. It’s just more fun with emoji.

Can this be abused?

To be clear, this is an abuse of unicode and you shouldn’t do it. If your mind is wandering to practical use cases for this, shut it down.

That said, I can think of a couple of nefarious ways this could be (ab)used:

1. Sneaking data past human content filters

Since data encoded this way are invisible once rendered, a human moderator or reviewer will not know they are there.

2. Watermarking text

There are techniques for using subtle variations in text to “watermark” a message, so that if it is sent to a number of people and then leaked, it’s possible to trace it to the original recipient. Variation selector sequences are a way to do this that survives most copy/pastes and allows arbitrary data density. You could go so far as to watermark every single character if you wanted to.

Addendum: can an LLM decode it?

Since this made it on Hacker News, some people have asked about how LLMs deal with this hidden data.

Generally, tokenizers do seem to preserve the variation selectors as tokens, so in theory the model has access to them. OpenAI’s tokenizer is a good sanity check of this:

Overall though, models don’t even seem willing to try decoding them internally. However, when paired with a code interpreter, some models are actually able to solve them!

Here’s an example of Gemini 2 Flash solving one in a remarkable seven seconds, using Codename Goose and foreverVM (disclaimer: I work on foreverVM).

Here’s a longer video of Claude solving one.